A collection of over 320 themes for a variety of different editors and software.
All themes are originals created by Dayle Rees.
From here on out, keep scrolling for theme previews. Enjoy!
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }
<?php namespace Illuminate\Container; use Closure; use ArrayAccess; /** * Theme: * * * Copyright (c) */ class Container implements ArrayAccess { /** * An array of the types that have been resolved. * * @var array */ protected $resolved = array(); /** * Determine if a given type is shared. * * @param string $abstract * @return bool */ public function isShared($abstract) { if (isset($this->bindings[$abstract]['shared'])) { $shared = $this->bindings[$abstract]['shared']; } else { $shared = false; } return isset($this->instances[$abstract]) || $shared === true; } }